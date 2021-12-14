Where do I need to wear a mask? All the new COVID-19 rules for NSW explained.

On Tuesday in NSW, COVID case numbers rose to 804, including 21 cases of the Omicron variant.

The spike in infections comes less than two weeks before Christmas, with many NSW residents expressing their concern to Mamamia about the anxiety of COVID-19 in the lead up to festive reunions with family and friends.

Despite the outbreak, Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed current restrictions will still be lifted on Wednesday 15th December.

"We're not about to start backflipping on issues we promised."

Watch: Thank you to masks. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet shared a similar sentiment, saying: "The easing of these restrictions will allow people to get out and enjoy summer, providing a boost for some of our hardest [hit] industries as we do everything we can to ensure we keep people safe as we learn to live with COVID."

With questions swirling over what restrictions are ending or changing on Wednesday, here's everything we know.

Restrictions against the unvaccinated will be lifted.

Image: Getty.