The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 24.

Victoria records first COVID-19 death in weeks.

A man in his 80s has become the 20th person to die from COVID-19 in Victoria.

The man died overnight, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said on Wednesday.

This brings Australia's total death toll from the virus to 103.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there were 20 new cases confirmed overnight, marking the eighth straight day the number of new cases in the state was in double digits.

Mikakos told ABC Radio Melbourne the state's reproduction number, or R0 number, had risen from below one to 2.5 in the past week.

This was "unacceptably high" and the R0 figure needed to stay below one, she said.

She said the reproduction rate had increased "very suddenly" after restrictions were eased on June 1.

Thousands rush to be tested in Victoria as panic buying returns.

Victoria is the only state in Australia still wrestling with a coronavirus outbreak, and the steady rise in cases has seen locals return to bad habits.

There's been a spike in demand for toilet paper in COVID-19 hotspots, prompting fears of a return to panic buying.

NO WE ARE NOT DOING THIS AGAIN. I AM NOT SCAVENGING FOR TOILET PAPER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/A627iVTCAb — Kelly 🕷📚 (@garfydaya) June 22, 2020

Thousands of Victorians rushed to get tested for coronavirus yesterday, with some turned away at facilities that ran out of capacity.

There were 20 new cases reported on Tuesday, with 19 recorded all week in NSW by way of comparison.

The state's active cases more than doubled in the past week to surpass 130, with an 'army of officials' to start door knocking homes in Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume, and Moreland, to make sure residents are adhering to government guidelines.