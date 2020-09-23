From Jessica Biel to Emily Ratajkowski: 10 celebrities who didn’t wear white on their wedding day.

While we would typically envision a bride dressed in white walking down the aisle, times are changing. Some brides have ditched the traditional colour, while others have ditched the dress altogether.

Quite a few of our favourite celebrities have gone down the non-traditional route and opted for colour on their special day.

From subtle hues of pink through to bold black, here are 10 stars who didn't wear white on their wedding day.

But first, we asked a bunch of women how much a wedding dress should cost. Here are their answers.



Video via Mamamia.

Jessica Biel

At her 2012 wedding to Justin Timberlake in Italy, Jessica Biel wore a pale pink Giambattista Valli couture dress.

"I wanted the dress to be very romantic and feminine and a shape that I very rarely wear. I have never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, for me at least," Biel told Elle.