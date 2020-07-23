A 25-year age gap and cancer: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 20-year marriage.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of Hollywood's rare success stories. They have been married for 20 years and share two children.
Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones met her now-husband Michael Douglas 22 years ago.
The two respective actors were attending the Deauville Film Festival; Douglas was promoting his film A Perfect Murder, while Zeta-Jones was promoting her film The Mask of Zorro. They were introduced by mutual friends, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.
"I looked at her, and I said, 'Catherine, I’m going to be the father of your children,'" Douglas told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.
Two years later, he was.
Watch: Catherine Zeta Jones in her 1999 film Entrapment.