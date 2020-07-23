A 25-year age gap and cancer: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 20-year marriage.

After meeting on November 18, 2000, Douglas and Zeta-Jone's friendship quickly grew.

"Nine months later, I'm still having long conversations with him on the phone, having great dinner dates, constantly wondering, 'Why are we not together?'" Zeta-Jones told Larry King in a 2001 television interview.

"He certainly didn't want me as an ex-girlfriend on his list, and I certainly didn't want 'Michael Douglas' as an ex-boyfriend on my list," she recalled. "We looked at each other one day and said, 'We're having a lot of fun together'."

But before they took the next step, many people had questions about their 25-year age gap.

"Historically, older men and younger women have been together," Zeta-Jones said.

"When my mother was telling me about men and telling me the facts of life, she never actually put an age bracket on it. And it's so funny, because Michael and my parents are the same age. So, my parents, whenever they see us together, never even question that there was a 25-year age difference."

Then, on New Year's Eve in 1999, when they were both down with the flu in Aspen, Colorado, Douglas proposed with an antique 10-carat Fred Leighton diamond ring that was estimated to be worth $1 million USD.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999. Image: Getty.

At the same time, tabloids got wind that Zeta-Jones was pregnant with their first child.