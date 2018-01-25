Yes, even Lisa Wilkinson has fallen victim to a bizarre "fad diet" in the past.

She may be the strong, confident woman many Australians look up to – especially after her well-publicised resignation from The Today Show after Channel Nine executives refused to pay her the same as her male co-host – but not even Lisa Wilkinson is immune to those creeping, negative thoughts we all have about our own bodies.

Now 58, the soon-to-be co-host of The Project revealed that in her late teens and early 20s, she tried a fad diet that was first made popular in the 1970s.

It is known to be one of the most nutritionally unbalanced eating plans around, and it sounds like the stuff of actual nightmares.

"I fell victim to the Israeli Army diet," Lisa told attendees at the Nutra-Life luncheon in Sydney this week, according to MailOnline.

"[It] was two days of apples, two days of cheese, two days of chicken and two days of carrot sticks."

"My weight used to fluctuate over time because I'd go on something like that, and I'd be starving. And you'd eat for a month to make up for those three and a half days when you suffered."

The Israeli Army Diet - which, despite its name, has no affiliation with the Israeli armed forces - took off in the 1970s, with publications like The Australian Womens' Weekly singing its praises. It was, however, never endorsed by health or medical experts.

"The diet that set people talking - and losing weight - all over Australia," an article published in a June 1977 issue of the magazine read.