A separate email and 'Spanx with a flap': 25 genius wedding tips for brides-to-be.

No matter how many bridal magazines you read or planning apps you download, it's always a good idea to hear first-hand advice from brides that came before you.

They've had their big day, most likely dealt with mishaps, and will have a few pieces of wisdom to share to help yours run more smoothly.

While attending a pre-wedding party for her close friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared her own wedding day tip.

"Right when you're done and [have your] kiss, the [officiant] is always in the back of the picture or there's a microphone right there," she told the couple, according to ET Online.

Her advice was to "clear the way" and move the officiant to the side for the big first kiss moment. Otherwise "it ruins all the pictures and sometimes that's all you got."

This actually... makes so much sense.

Off the back of her advice, we asked 25 women to share their own wedding day tips.

From one bride to another, here's all the intel you need ahead of your big day.

1. "Create a new email address for all wedding-related admin. There's so much back-and-forth communication that clogs up your personal inbox. Plus, it means that you and your partner can easily both be across all the wedding correspondence (because typically suppliers will only email the bride... even if you supply both of your contact details)." - Jess.

2. "Give your phone to a close friend or bridesmaid for the day so that when you’re getting ready you’re not getting text messages asking you 'what time does it start?' Or 'where should we park?'" - Kelly.

3. "Flowers to fanny. Everyone holds the bouquets too high and you can't see the dress in pictures." - Cass.

4. "Do a 'first look' or get ready together because it means you spend time together and it's fun for the entire bridal party! It's becoming more and more popular, with the traditional 'can't see him before' going out the window." - Amy.