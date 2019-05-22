Seyi attended a destination wedding. The next day, the bride asked her for more money.

Destination weddings are divisive to say the least, but when a bride doesn’t play by the rules, things can go from bad to worse. Fast.

Sharing her bridezilla-esque experience on Twitter, Seyi Akiwowo wrote that after attending a destination wedding in Romania, she received a text message asking her for more money.

The wedding guest explained she and her friend were low on cash due to the expensive flights and accommodation (not to mention taxis to and from the airport and to the venue), so only gave $40.55 (€25) between them.

It did not go down well. If you dare, read Seyi’s full story on Twitter.

As we are talking about wedding stories… should I share the time bride of a destination wedding asked me for money the morning after the wedding? — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) May 20, 2019