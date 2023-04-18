It's that time again, friend. COACHELLA TIME!

And it's way more than space buns and face gems. This year, the celebrities have truly gone for it — making festival beauty looks cooler than ever.

In 2023, there are some next-level beauty lewks slinking around in front of that iconic Ferris wheel — and it's serving up some serious hair and makeup inspiration.

So, let's not dawdle!

Here are all the best celebrity beauty trends straight from Coachella 2023.

Coloured eyeliner.

Hailey Bieber kept her beauty look fairly subtle year, but her yellow eyeliner and neon green nails spoke volumes, giving her festival look a big ol' pop of colour.