The 90s 'boy band bob' is back (alright!). And it's coming for you.

YES. That late '90s boy band hair is back and WHAT AN INTERESTING TIME.

Made famous by mushroom cut princes like Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys, Ritchie Neville from Five and pretty much every member of Westlife (with an honourable nod to actors like Leonardo DiCaprio), chin-grazing, cropped bobs - aka 'boy band hair' - are making a triumphant return in salons.

Yes, really!

W-wa-wait! Don't run away!

We promise you won't end up looking like ya boy Nick. Unless you want to.

According to Dee Parker Attwood, Schwarzkopf Professional National Ambassador and owner of Wieselmann salon, this version of the boy band cut is a little ~trendier~ than the one you remember.