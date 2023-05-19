In 2008, great-grandmother Clare Nowland was filmed for a feel-good segment by the ABC when she decided to go skydiving for her 80th birthday.
Her children had paid for the trip for her birthday after she requested the adventure. In the footage, she can be seen with her cropped white hair wearing a purple and pink skydiving suit, smiling as she sits strapped to an instructor in the plane, who tells her how fast the plane is climbing.
The pair then leap from the plane and descend safely to the ground, met by cheers and laughs from Nowland's family.