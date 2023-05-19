This week, at 95-years-old, Nowland's name made headlines for different and incredibly disturbing reason, after she was allegedly Tasered by police in a brutal incident at her nursing home.

The violence of the Tasering has shocked and angered her family and the wider community.

Police were called early on Wednesday morning after Nowland, who has dementia, left her nursing home in Cooma, south of Canberra. She had been walking around the nursing home for a number of hours before police and an ambulance were called.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found her holding a serrated steak knife that she had taken from the Yallambee Lodge aged care home.

Nowland, who weighs 43 kilograms, was allegedly using a walking frame, holding the knife and approaching police "slowly". The police officers attempted to negotiate with Nowland to drop the knife, which she refused to do.

A male senior constable with more than a decade working for the police force, then Tasered Nowland, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground. She has been left with critical injuries, including a fractured skull and brain bleed and is not expected to survive the attack.

Patrick McGrath, director of community engagement at St Vincent de Paul, where Nowland volunteered for 50 years, described her as a "tireless worker" and said there has been a "level of shock" in the community following the incident.

Video footage of the incident, which has been described by Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter as "confronting" was captured by the officers' body cams and will now form part of the investigation being led by homicide squad detectives.