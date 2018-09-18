The revolting truth about the food served in aged care facilities.

A Four Corners investigation into aged care facilities has uncovered elderly people being given meals most of us wouldn’t even dream of giving our pets.
The ABC asked people involved with the aged care industry to write to them about what is right and wrong about the current system. They received four thousand responses – with many indicating food was their biggest worry.
From photos, it’s easy to see why.
Would you eat this?
Take a look at the food served inside Australian #agedcare facilities before tonight’s landmark investigation on #4Corners pic.twitter.com/NuUupDE4In
— 4corners (@4corners) September 17, 2018
As you sit down to dinner before watching part one of our @4corners collaborative investigation into #agedcare in Australia tonight, ask yourself: Would you eat this? #AgedCareRC #Royalcommission #4Corners pic.twitter.com/LE0yamOIT7
— ???? Flip Prior ???? (@FlipPrior) September 17, 2018
The ABC report in a Melbourne facility, dinner was a chunk of store-bought garlic bread, a hotdog and tomato sauce.
In a Perth home, residents get party pies – yeah, the ones you have at kids birthday parties.
And even those are better than the ‘texture-modified’ meals – these are just blobs of food, pureed or minced for residents who have trouble swallowing.
Aged care worker Nicole* described one ‘minced moist’ meal as “truly disgusting”.
She told ABC her stomach had toughened up since working in aged care.
“I once saw a sign in the kitchen saying ‘essence of chicken’ in a big bucket … it is a disgrace. Ads showing ‘nutritionally balanced’ food are blatant lies.”
Top Comments
Who are the "carers"? Where do they come from? Who is letting them take these jobs?
Any "Royal Commission" had better take a long, hard look at that, or the root cause of the problemcannot be addressed.
My Mum had Coeliac Disease and had to buy her own gluten free cereal in her aged care home, as the alternative was unpalatable gluten free bread for breakfast. We also had to install an split system air conditioner in her room at our cost. And she was paying a pretty hefty fortnightly rate for “high care”. Pretty appalling way we treat our older generation. After witnessing her last years in aged care until her death I think I would prefer to go early. And that was with the majority of the staff being quite caring , its just a terrible system where a few people are making a healthy profit to the detriment of our most vulnerable.