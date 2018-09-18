The revolting truth about the food served in aged care facilities.

A Four Corners investigation into aged care facilities has uncovered elderly people being given meals most of us wouldn’t even dream of giving our pets.

The ABC asked people involved with the aged care industry to write to them about what is right and wrong about the current system. They received four thousand responses – with many indicating food was their biggest worry.

From photos, it’s easy to see why.

Would you eat this?

Take a look at the food served inside Australian #agedcare facilities before tonight’s landmark investigation on #4Corners pic.twitter.com/NuUupDE4In — 4corners (@4corners) September 17, 2018

As you sit down to dinner before watching part one of our @4corners collaborative investigation into #agedcare in Australia tonight, ask yourself: Would you eat this? #AgedCareRC #Royalcommission #4Corners pic.twitter.com/LE0yamOIT7 — ???? Flip Prior ???? (@FlipPrior) September 17, 2018

The ABC report in a Melbourne facility, dinner was a chunk of store-bought garlic bread, a hotdog and tomato sauce.

In a Perth home, residents get party pies – yeah, the ones you have at kids birthday parties.

And even those are better than the ‘texture-modified’ meals – these are just blobs of food, pureed or minced for residents who have trouble swallowing.

Aged care worker Nicole* described one ‘minced moist’ meal as “truly disgusting”.

She told ABC her stomach had toughened up since working in aged care.

“I once saw a sign in the kitchen saying ‘essence of chicken’ in a big bucket … it is a disgrace. Ads showing ‘nutritionally balanced’ food are blatant lies.”