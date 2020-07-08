Oh dear. It looks like Ciarran's ex is joining Bachelor in Paradise, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh dear. It looks like Ciarran's ex-girlfriend is joining Bachelor in Paradise.

It looks like we're in for an interesting season of Bachelor in Paradise.

You see, Ciarran Stott's ex-girlfriend and former Bachie contestant, Renee Barrett, is rumoured to be joining the show.

The 26-year-old seemingly confirmed the news during an interview with Manchester Evening News earlier this year.

"I think I'll go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia so that won't be good," Ciarran told the British newspaper.

"My ex-girlfriend was on there as well which isn't ideal and I just thought I was on Love Island so was trying to get with every bird possible."

The pair reportedly began dating when they both lived in Darwin. Apparently things didn't go well when Renee later applied for Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor.

"As soon as he [Ciarran] found out she'd been cast on Matt's season and was about to start filming, he decided to get on The Bachelorette," an inside source supposedly told the Daily Mail.

"Casting producers were aware of this and it definitely helped his cause. His friends are saying he mostly went on to get back at Renee."

It's rumoured that the pair got back together after Ciarran left Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette. They were even seen at a holiday in Bali together with other Bachie alumni in a photo uploaded to Instagram.