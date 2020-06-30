Breakups are tough for all of us, without having to worry about how to tell invested fans you have gone your separate ways.

Bachelorette couple Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt confirmed what fans had suspected for a few weeks now on Wednesday, with Carlin admitting he'd felt "so much fear and anxiety" about addressing their breakup publicly.

Speaking on his Instagram story, the 31-year-old personal trainer said he was thankful for all the positive messages of support he'd received since his earlier message about their breakup.

"I just wanted to say thank you to all those people who have had some really lovely things to say," Carlin began.

"Everybody has actually been really kind. I had so much fear and anxiety about coming out about our breakup publicly.

"It was actually quite debilitating each day when I was holding on to that truth. Yes, we have come up with the decision recently but I've just been so scared."

He told fans they should also extend their kindness to Angie.

A few hours earlier, the Bachelorette and her chosen winner made the announcement via their Instagram stories, ending weeks of speculation and them avoiding addressing the topic on social media.

"Hi everyone, there's been a lot of speculation and rumours about the status of my relationship with Carlin," Angie began.

"We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the world and we've both been taking space to think about what we really want.

"Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up."

The reality TV star and author continued: "I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made into the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal. I just want to put the rumours to bed and to clarify so that questions stop."

Angie Kent's statement on her break-up. Image: Instagram.