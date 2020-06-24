A few months of sobriety and a new love interest: Everything we know about Timm Hanly.

We need a little sunshine in the world so... let's talk about Timm with two ms.

He's the runner-up of Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette, who yells to cows and broke precisely everyone's hearts when he took being broken up with on national TV like an absolute champ.

Frankly, after the sh*t show that is 2020 so far, we need something fun and light in our lives, and Timm Hanly on Bachelor in Paradise is set to fulfil that need just as soon as Channel 10... hurry up and tell us when it will air.

The Bachelor in Paradise 2020 trailer. Post continues below video.

Ahead of the premiere sometime in the near future (hopefully) we delved into the life of the sunflower prince himself.

Australia's favourite Bach contestant.

Okay, so Angie Kent was really damn lucky with the men during her season of the Bachelorette. Well, mostly. Remember Noosa politician Jess...

Angie's season introduced us to both of Australia's fave Bachie contestants possibly ever, in Ciarran Stott and Timm (who are now besties and roomies). The buddies were praised throughout the season for being hilarious and sweet and genuinely good people.

Timm went on to the finale episode, providing us with plenty of entertaining moments along the way. Like when he dressed as a lobster, got lost in a park on the way to a single date, was nervous about getting a rose because he forgot he already... had one, and of course, the time he yelled at a horse for looking fake.

Bless ya, Timmy.

Even after getting his heart broken, he was gracious and kind and, good god I just realised I haven't worked through this eight-month-old emotion, sorry.