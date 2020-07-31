Bachelor in Paradise's Ciarran has a new hair-do and we have some... thoughts.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

We don't want to alarm anybody, but Australia's former long-haired love turned Bachelor in Paradise villain has done what everyone does when faced with a personal crisis.

He's made a drastic, perhaps questionable hair decision. Relatable.

Ciarran posted his VERY BRIGHT new 'do on his Instagram stories on Thursday, showing off a dramatic cut and colour by Fitzroy's Edwards & Co salon, and look, we can't help but think this is in response to his less-than-favourable new identity given his BIP storylines.

Ciarran has been copping a lot of flack for his attitude on the show, which has included complaining about 'bro code' when Matt took his ex-girlfriend Renee on a date, perpetuating toxic stereotypes of women as 'property', and double standards since he himself got with one of Renee's friends.

But anyway, back to the hair: Is it a huge mistake? Do we love it? Hate it? We have to at least admire his bravery, right?

Our minds have been preoccupied with his highlighter pink strands ever since we first saw them, and uh, we have a few thoughts and queries.

Is this an attempt to avoid Bachelor in Paradise-related attention on the street?

He's shed his very recognisable long-haired, maybe-a-little-bit-Lucius-Malfoy look at the same time Australia has turned on him courtesy of some bad reality TV behaviour.