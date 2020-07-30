"She looked good in the edits." The escalating drama between the Bachelor in Paradise stars.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Oh no, the Bachelor in Paradise cast have gone fully rogue and are sticking it to the producers over the show's editing.

Some are so mad about it, they're taken to spoiling to outcome of the show and... we hope they read their contract first. Oh and speaking of contracts, Jamie is suing Channel 10.

Following Wednesday night's show, even more cast members have come out to complain about the editing, or to complain about others complaining about the editing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Confused? Same, but we've rounded up all their grievances into this 'Handy Guide to Angry Bachelor in Paradise Stars'.

Keira.

So it looks like Keira Maguire won't be finding love in Fiji.

Following a particularly villainous edit of the 29-year-old in an earlier episode, Keira posted a series of photos criticising the show's producers, topping it off with a photo captioned: "Also, I don't need the show to find love..."

This revealed her new relationship with Love Island's Matthew Zukowski.

