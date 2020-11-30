From $150 to $3,000: 9 women on how much Christmas Day actually costs them.

It's (almost) that time of the year.

The lights are being strung, the trees are being decorated and the shopping carts are being filled.

Yep, Christmas is right around the corner (and we can almost taste the pavlova).

While we no-doubt all deserve a break this year, the celebrations don't always come cheap.

From food to presents and the all-important Christmas day outfit, the cost can certainly rack up.

So we decided to ask the Mamamia community how much money they're dropping on the big day.

From $150 to $2500, here's what women are actually spending on Christmas this year.

Maddie - $150.

"Around $150. I can't go home to WA for my usual massive family Christmas (that always completely bankrupts me lol), so this year I am just spending the day on the beach with my Aunt and Uncle (my only relatives here in Sydney) and will buy them a pressie to say thanks for adopting me for the day! We will probably just have some prawns and lay by the water, which actually sounds really nice after this year!"

Renny - $1,120.

Presents: $850

Booze: $100 (contribution)

Decorations: $50

Christmas dinner with friends: $60

Christmas dinner with roommates: $60

Total: $1,120.

Leigh - $1,500.

"For food, decorations, booze and gifts, I'd probably say $1,500 all up between my husband and I."

Katie - $696.

Ham - $80

Potatoes - $25

Presents for dad - $140

Presents for mum - $212

Presents for partner - $320

Presents for mum-in-law - $48

Presents for sister-in-law - $52

Presents for dad-in-law - $44

Postage for presents for in laws - $34

Bottle of wine for the big day - $12

TOTAL = $696.

Jacqui - $2,500. "For presents (we do secret santa for adults so you only have to buy one big present, present for partner, and all kids get pressies, and I usually give my mum something small too), contribution to food budget for the day (split between Mum, Aunty and us), alcohol, new clothes and PJs for family, chocolates and lollies... Probably around $2,500." Jessie - $550. Food: $100 (We're going to a restaurant with some fancy set menu and everyone pays per head)

Presents: $400 all up

Alcohol: $50

...And that's one Christmas, we have two family Christmas' so double that. But for physical costs on Christmas Day, it's $550. Emily - $620. "I spend $50 on food and drinks (each) to bring to my boyfriend's house. Buying presents across our two families easily costs me $400, plus all the wrapping paper and bows cost another $25. I usually spend $45 on an outfit for the day and $50 for decorations." Caitlin - $1,850. Presents: $1200 - $1500

Dress: $200

Drinks: $150

Food: My fam pays, but I contribute hours of my life in labour (of love obvs, potatoes)