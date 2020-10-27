'He hated it.' Chrissy Teigen has shared the story behind the raw photos of losing her baby.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

After a number of days in hospital, Chrissy Teigen's doctor told her the news she knew, deep down, was coming.

Pregnant with her third child, a son named Jack, Teigen's doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption.

This is when the placenta partly and fully separates from the inner wall of the uterus. It can decrease or block the baby's supply of oxygen and nutrients and cause heavy bleeding in the mother.

"Finally, I had a pretty bad night in bed, after a not-so-great ultrasound, where I was bleeding a bit more than even my abnormal amount," Teigen wrote in an essay on Medium, after the loss of Jack in September when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

"My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier. The fluid around Jack had become very low — he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly."

Her doctor told her it was time to say goodbye.

"He just wouldn't survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.

"Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning.

"I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."

Soon after, Teigen and her husband John Legend shared their loss publicly along with a series of photos showing their grief and final moments with Jack.