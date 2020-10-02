By sharing her miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen has given so many women a gift.

It’s strange to think that as women, when we experience the severe emotional and physical pain of miscarriage or pregnancy loss, we’re expected — and sometimes actively encouraged — to be quiet.

To suffer alone.

But in the last few years, more and more women have refused to.

Watch the MuM: Misunderstandings of Miscarriage trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia





Some of the world’s most well-known women like Michelle Obama, Pink, Beyonce, and most recently Chrissy Teigen, who lost her son Jack at 20 weeks, have shared their stories, their heartache, their trauma, with the world.

More locally, celebrities like Em Rusciano, Teresa Palmer and Tahyna MacManus have been open and vulnerable, sharing intimate and personal details about their own losses. This week, the documentary Misunderstandings of Miscarriage (MuM), featuring MacManus, was released on Stan, and it shows the real pain of losing a baby from several perspectives.

It’s voices like Chrissy Teigen’s, and documentaries like MuM (in which I feature), that are changing the tone around miscarriage. These public conversations help women feel more inclined to reach out for support and open the dialogue.

Instagram was not around when I was in my 20s. My life in my 20s was pretty textbook, I met my now-husband, bought our first apartment, we travelled, got married, travelled some more and then decided to have a baby.

We were 26 and 27 at the time and fell pregnant easily. We were ecstatic about becoming parents and decided to move back to our hometown to be closer to family.

I had my first antenatal check up and all was going well, so we had started shouting from the rooftops that we were having a baby. I was nine weeks pregnant.

Five days later, as I was walking to the kitchen after dinner, I felt a lot of fluid drop from me and I immediately knew something was wrong.

As I rushed to the bathroom, tears were welling in my eyes and when I looked down all I saw was blood.

I called the after-hours doctor, and she assured me that it’s normal to have some spotting in early pregnancy and if I was worried to see my doctor in the next few days.

As the night progressed the bleeding got heavier and turned crimson red. Intermittently the bleeding would stop, so my husband and I were still hopeful.

I didn’t sleep much that night. Instead, I consulted Google and meandered down the rabbit hole looking for answers and searching for hope.

The next day I asked for an urgent appointment with my obstetrician and was lucky he could squeeze me in.

I can still remember the image on the screen from that ultrasound – forever frozen in my mind. I knew it didn’t look right. It looked messy and blurry and I couldn’t see the baby.