"I've never felt more broken in my life." 9 high profile women on the unique pain of miscarriage.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

This week, Chrissy Teigen shared a rare and emotional post after her third pregnancy ended in the loss of her and husband John Legend's third child.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," the 34-year-old began.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," Teigen - who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Legend - said.

"But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen's openness is not new: She shares much of her life online, and had documented her time in hospital in the past few days. So for her to share a look into her darkest moments is not out-of-character; but that doesn't make it any less powerful and important.

She is not alone. One in four pregnancies results in miscarriage, a unique pain with a shadow much wider than we know.

Teigen offered an insight into a pain that is so often swept under the rug, shrouded in darkness and cloaked in complicated feelings.

But it shouldn't be like that. Normalising speaking about pregnancy loss and all the feelings and experiences that come along with that will go along way to dispel misunderstanding and stigma.