A blouse obsession and a 'hippie dad era': How Chris Pine became the internet's new boyfriend.

They're called the 'Hollywood Chrises'. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Chris Pine.

All four actors are white, in their late thirties to early forties, and known for starring in franchise films. Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt play superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Pine has starred in Wonder Woman and Star Trek.

"I feel like I’m the underdog," Pine said in December 2020. "Those damn Chrises man, it’s either change my name or really just step it up."

And step up he has.

Pine is in the midst of promoting his latest film, the much talked about Don't Worry Darling, at the Venice International Film Festival.

The 42-year-old plays the supporting role of Frank, the founder of a utopian 1950s community called the Victory Project, who's loosely based on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson.

But while everyone's focusing on Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (who apparently spat on Pine), there Pine is - lookin' fine and proving that he is, in fact, the best Chris.

Chris Pine 100% unbothered by his movie’s tabloid backchatter, putting him well into the lead on the Best Chris horserace pic.twitter.com/JtlGjovcUU — 🍂🎃Phil Nobile Jr.🎃🍂 (@PhilNobileJr) September 5, 2022