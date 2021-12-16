Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and rape, and could be triggering for some readers.

Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015.

Noth, who recently returned to television in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, is alleged to have assaulted two women separately, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The women are not known to each other and approached THR separately, months apart, the publication said.

In a statement, Noth called the allegations "categorically false".

Zoe*.

Speaking under a pseudonym, 40-year-old Zoe* said she was new to Hollywood when she met Noth while working as an assistant at a talent agency.

He invited her to the pool at a building in West Hollywood where he had an apartment. Zoe was familiar with the building as a friend also lived there, so she and another friend visiting from the East Coast agreed.

Zoe told THR Noth had a book with him at the pool. He then said he had to go to his apartment to make a call, but he left the book behind, asked her to look through it and then bring it back to him.

She alleged that when she got upstairs, he kissed her. She said she attempted to leave, but Noth drew her towards the bed and raped her in front of a mirror.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!'" Zoe said. "And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

When it was over, she "got out of there" and "realised there was blood on my shirt". She went to her friend's apartment in the same building, where her other friend was also waiting.

"I walked right in and went to the bathroom and tried to get the blood out of my shirt. They wanted to know what happened. I said, 'I just want to go home.'" The visiting friend pursued her, and said, "You're scaring me."

That friend, now a child psychologist in Boston, told THR that she took Zoe to the hospital.