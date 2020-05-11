In 2009, Chris and Julia were competing for the MasterChef crown. Then they fell in love.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Despite being a food reality TV show, MasterChef has produced almost as many successful relationships as Married At First Sight.

There’s Poh Ling Yeow, who met her now-husband Jono Bennett on season one when he was working as a production assistant on MasterChef.

And, also from season one, there’s Chris Badenoch who on Sunday night was eliminated from the All Stars season. When a clip of his personal life with his wife popped up during the episode, longtime fans of the franchise recognised his wife immediately: former contestant, Julia Jenkins.

Indeed, Chris Badenoch, who placed third in season one, is married to his former fellow competitor from season one, Julia Jenkins, who placed fifth.

At the time, their relationship beginnings were marked by controversy – but 11 years later, they’ve certainly lasted the distance.

In 2009, then-41-year-old Chris fell in love with then-23-year-old Julia after the MasterChef finale. Their 18-year-age gap was cause for headlines, but so too was the fact that Chris had been in a relationship with a woman when he met his now-wife.

The Melbourne woman, who had dated Chris for four years, gave an interview to New Idea, stating she felt "totally humiliated" to discover his new relationship.

"It's been a nightmare," the 35-year-old woman said at the time.

"I didn't ask for any of this. I wasn't the one signing up for a reality TV show. We've been together four years. I've met all his friends, he's met mine. It's no secret," she said one month following the finale.

She went on to claim that Chris even denied his relationship with Julia to her.