You're either a Reynold or a Poh, and this week, we learnt every Poh has a fatal flaw.

Every Poh must acknowledge that sometimes, your very Poh-ness will be your undoing.

Sometimes, your risk-taking stubborn streak - the one that pushes you to greater heights and highs than most - will also be the thing that sticks out a foot and sends you smashing back to earth.

So it was for Poh and all Pohs on Sunday night. And we've spent almost a week licking our wounds.

Masterchef Fans To Boycott Finals screamed the headline to a story about how, with Queen Poh eliminated from the competition over some boring burnt butter and an under-cooked pasta seam, 'hardcore fans' will stop watching this brilliant revamped season as it enters its final week.

But that's just the Pohs. A while back I wrote a "two types of person" story with Poh and Reynold as the avatars. Pohs are the people who are always late. Brilliant but chaotic. Infuriatingly always getting in their own way, often achieving close to perfection, sometimes ending up with nothing but a sloppy mess.

Reynolds, of course, are perfectionist planners. Cool under pressure, a Reynold shoots high but delivers consistently in manageable measurements. They are not late. They are just as brilliant. But pragmatic.

﻿On Sunday night, Reynold confirmed what all Pohs secretly know to be true. There will be a time when our attempt to over-deliver in too little time is no match for calm, considered strategy.

On Sunday night, as Poh unravelled, Reynold wasn't even trying to make chef Phil Woods' complicated potato. No. He had immunity, and was watching his greatest competitor with his usual cool eye.

Reynolds know that they just have to wait Pohs out. That the odds dictate a risk-taker has to lose some of the time.

And so it was. The potato didn't go well. The follow up Sardinian ravioli didn't, either. And Poh - the most recognisable contestant on the show, a beloved brand of her own - was a pool of tears, of gratitude, of frustration, of sadness, of relief.

As the judges tried to find words to farewell their favourite, Poh cried. And Reece cried, and Callum cried. Just like judge Melissa Leong had cried last week when she tasted a dish Poh crammed so full of culture and love it was practically giving out free hugs.

Anyway, Poh will retreat, as Pohs do, into the interesting world she has created for herself. Of marketing her catering business. Of decorating beautiful food and making beautiful art. She'll be fine.

Reynold didn't cry. He had a look about him of a man who's spied an opportunity. Because when Poh's on fire, he doesn't think he can beat her.

And Pohs know it's true. On their best day, no-one can beat them.