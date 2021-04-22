Everyone is drinking chlorophyll to get better skin. But are there any real benefits?

Yep, chlorophyll! Remember it from like, year eight biology? The stuff found in plants?? Well, people are mixing it into their water and downing it because it apparently has a heap of health benefits - including clearer skin.

INTERESTING.

Word on the TikTok streets is that chlorophyll can help with everything from acne to ageing skin, inflammation, and even wound healing.

Video via Mamamia

In case you're not on TikTok with all the other cool cats, you can check out some of the hype below:

Told you it was a thing! Over the past week or so, the hashtag #chlorophyll has had over 160 million hits. And the buzz has prompted many liquid and powder versions of the supplement to quickly sell out online. Pretty crazy.

But are the benefits actually... legit?

Well, let's just say there are a few things you should know about this whole chlorophyll trend before jumping on the bandwagon willy nilly.

To find out, we hit up a bunch of experts and asked them exactly what liquid chlorophyll can do for your skin.

Wait. What's chlorophyll, again?

Missed that science class because you were "sick"? Well, Dr Michele Squire from Qr8 MediSkin has got you.

So, pop on that fancy learning hat real quick.

"Simply put, it’s the pigment that makes plants green. Remember learning about photosynthesis back in high school (the process by which plants capture the sun’s light energy and convert it to a form that can be used by the plant for growth)? Well, chlorophyll is the compound in plants that captures the sunlight," explains Dr Squire.

"Chlorophyll has a chemical structure that is similar to haeme (the oxygen capturing part of haemoglobin, that colours our blood red), which is why it was called ‘plant blood’ during a previous fad. But it is neither plant blood (technically, that’s sap), nor can it substitute for the biological role of human blood."