7 of the best things you can do for your skincare routine in your 40s.

As we reach our 40s, many of us are in the same boat when it comes to our skin. We want to soften the lines and wrinkles around our eyes, politely tell the pigmentation to buzz off, perhaps blur out the dark spots and blemishes, and just generally make everything at least 75 per cent more glowy and radiant.

Too much? Never.

And while some of us rely on regular facials and jazzy skincare tools, others will opt for in-clinic treatments or injectables and fillers. Everyone is different.

However, what you might not know is that there are some very simple changes you can make to your little ol' skincare routine in order to keep your skin looking just as good as it does now.

So, if you're looking to step up your skincare routine (and you love a listicle situation), we've pulled together some helpful skin tips everyone in their 40s should know about.

1. Incorporate vitamin A into your skincare routine.

Retinol is the golden child of the skincare family. She's hardworking and backed by tonnes of research, clinical trials and beauty experts - so you know she's the Real Deal.

Retinol is crazy effective at stimulating collagen, reducing fine lines, evening skin tone and even unclogging pores (for those of us whose skin has pulled a fast one on them).

If you're new to the whole retinol thing (hello! Please sit), just remember to take it slow and work with a low concentration before building up your tolerance.

Also, keep in mind that retinol can make you very sensitive to the sun, so you're going to want to slather on the SPF 50+.

2. Apply sunscreen on the daily.

On that note, please say hello to skincare's number one anti-ageing product - sunscreen. We can almost hear the collective groan associated with us always pushing sunscreen. But it works, sooo...

If you're not already using it every day, you're doing your skin a serious disfavour - because in case you didn't already know, one of the most important ways to take care of your skin is to protect it from the sun.