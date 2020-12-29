7 things you should definitely do if you want clearer skin.

Offt! What a hook. My goodness - this looks like it's going to be a good read, no? Who doesn't want clear skin? Aren't you excited?! Course you are. We all are.

Cause y'see, many of us have this idea that in order to get good skin you need to shell out tonnes of cash on expensive creams and magical devices.

But! You don't. You really don't.

As ten million dermatologists have said before us, the basics of skincare are pretty simple and extremely underrated.

And even though Instagram and social media will make you feel like you need ALL the things to get better skin (pretty facial rollers! beauty fridges! those pricey light masks!), there are a few scientific-backed principles that can help you waaay more than you might think.

Okay, are you ready?

1. Wash. Your. Face.

If you don't already do this, we're going to be so mad you guys. You should be cleansing your face at least once a day. And if you have oily or acne-prone skin, it's even more important.

The morning cleanse helps to remove any leftover products you might have layered on your face from the night before (you can usually just splash your face with some water to remove this).

During the day our skin to dirt sweat, grime, makeup and the likes, so doing a proper cleanse at night is a non-negotiable. Not doing this will result in dull, ageing skin, blocked pores and breakouts.

So, yeah - wash your face.

Important: Your face shouldn't feel tight and dry post-cleanse. If it does, your cleanse might be drying out your skin. Poor lamb. Opt for something super gentle like Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser, $15.99, or CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $27.99. These guys are good, and derms always froth over them.

2. Don't pick at your spots.

You're probably doing it right now, hey? Cheeky thing.

Squeezing gnarly pimples is satisfying AF - we know, we know. But constantly picking and squeezing at your poor little face could lead to scarring. It can also lead to MORE acne breakouts (cause your hands are covered in dirt and germs).