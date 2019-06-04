Search
news

The 17 photos that tell the harrowing true story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

On April 26, 1986, life in the Ukraine irrevocably changed when the Chernobyl Power Plant exploded in an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Instantly, two men were killed in the blast and in the days that followed, approximately 49,000 people were uprooted from their homes and evacuated from the town of Pripyat, a nearby city just three kilometres from the plant which was built to serve the workers of the power plant.

Initially, the people of Pripyat thought they were being evacuated from their homes for a few days. A week at most.

Little did they know, they were actually leaving their homes forever.

The real story behind HBO’s Chernobyl. Post continues after podcast.

After all, Pripyat was declared too dangerous for human habitation for the next 24,000 years.

Since the Chernobyl accident, Pripyat has stood still, serving as a harrowing reminder of the catastrophic disaster.

Filled with decaying apartment blocks, an abandoned fairground, the personal belongings of former residents and empty school buildings littered with radioactive dust, the town is often described as “post-apocalyptic” and “what the world would look like if all the humans disappeared”.

Here’s 17 photos that tell the story of the Chernobyl disaster and its aftermath.

chernobyl disaster
A group of radiation experts head off on a mission within the Chernobyl site. Their job is to examine the situation on the roof of the reactor every night. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
A reporter measures high radiation levels near Chernobyl. Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

The Quicky

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

Introducing Me After You

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl disaster
Some of the most common health problems affecting the Chernobyl liquidators were heart related. A surgeon in Kiev takes a breather after performing a heart operation. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
Residents were forced to leave their homes, leaving the majority of their belongings behind. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl disaster
Liquidators prepare to assist with the clean-up operations after Chernobyl. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
A patient recovers from an operation at Moscow's No 6 clinic, which specialises in radiation treatment. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl disaster
A Chernobyl memorial site. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
In the region of Gomel in Belarus, thyroid cancer in children increased rapidly. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
Between 1989-1990, a notable increase in genetic malformations in animals was noted, in particular in calves and pigs. The following year, almost 400 deformed animals were born, but they only lived for a few hours. In 1990, Igor Kostin took photographs of these mutations, including this deformed calf. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl
A woman living in the contaminated zone gives birth to a stillborn infant as a result of radiation exposure. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
In the years following the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, there was an increase in malformation in newly-born children in the Ukraine and Belarus. Many of these children were abandoned by their parents. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl disaster
Photographer Igor Kostin discovered this deformed child in a special school for abandoned children in Belarus. It's believed the child was adopted by a British family and later underwent several successful operations carried out by a British surgeon. Image: Getty.
A stray dog in the Chernobyl zone. Most pets were left behind as residents were evacuated. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
Pripyat, the ninth nuclear city in the Soviet Union, was left abandoned. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl disaster
An abandoned music class room at the Pripyat secondary school. Image: Getty.
chernobyl disaster
2012: A Ukrainian women who refused to leave and still lives in Chernobyl with her husband, six kilometres from the reactor. They live off self grown crops and vegetables. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
chernobyl disaster
An armchair in an abandoned kindergarten classroom in the Chernobyl zone. Image: Getty.

Watch the official trailer for HBO’s miniseries Chernobyl below. Post continues after video.

The five-part miniseries Chernobyl is available to watch now on Foxtel.

For more on this topic:

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout