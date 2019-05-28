The Chernobyl miners faced certain death to dig a tunnel. In the end, they didn't need to.

In the early morning hours of April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Power Plant in the Ukraine exploded in an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Instantly, two men were killed in the blast.

In the weeks that followed, more than 100 people, the majority firefighters who were first on the scene, developed acute radiation syndrome.

In just a few months, 29 of them had died.

The first responders at the scene were just the first of the victims of Chernobyl – a disaster which would have a lasting impact for decades to come.

In the days that followed the nuclear disaster, more than 68,000 people were evacuated from a 30 kilometre radius while thousands of men began the mammoth effort of cleaning up the toxic mess the explosion left behind.

In critically-acclaimed new HBO series, Chernobyl, the aftermath of the disaster is recounted in great detail, when thousands of miners, firefighters and recovery operation workers were forced to work in incredibly toxic and dangerous conditions for the sake of the greater good.

During the third episode of the series, Valery Legasov (played by Jared Harris) has to convince a group of over 400 miners to work in extreme levels of radiation in a bid to protect millions of civilians.

At the time, it was feared that the nuclear power plant’s melted uranium could sink into the Earth and infect the Black Sea, contaminating the water supply of millions. As a result, the miners were required to build a tunnel underneath the core of Reactor Number 4 to prevent the major water source from becoming contaminated.