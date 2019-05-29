Two years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Valery Legasov ended his own life.

The first few minutes of HBO’s new miniseries, Chernobyl, are almost as harrowing as the nuclear disaster the series is based on itself.

Sitting in his home, Valery Legasov, the deputy director of the Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy, records tapes recounting the true account of what happened at the Chernobyl Nuclear power plant in the Ukraine on the day it exploded.

Just moments later, Valery Legasov ended his own life.

Post continues after video.

In the early morning hours of April 26, 1986, a safety test at the Chernobyl Nuclear power plant in the Ukraine went awry when a sudden power surge occurred, causing a series of explosions to the equivalent of 500 nuclear bombs to be set off.

In the weeks that followed, hundreds of people were struck down with acute radiation syndrome, while thousands of men began the mammoth effort of cleaning up the toxic mess the deadly explosion left behind.

Valey Legasov, played by Jared Harris in Chernobyl, was one of the many men tasked with cleaning up the mess.

In fact, the Soviet Union nuclear physicist was tasked with leading the commission investigating the disaster.

In the two years following the disaster, which would have a lasting impact for decades to come, Legasov attempted to keep open and honest about the cause of the incident, while others in power tried to cover up what really occurred.

In August 1986, Legasov gave a five-hour hearing on the Soviet Union’s report on the cause of the accident to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.