The real life faces and stories behind Chernobyl, HBO's gripping new miniseries.

On April 26, 1986, a safety test at the Chernobyl Nucelar power plant in the Ukraine malfunctioned.

Within moments, a series of explosions to the equivalent of 500 nuclear bombs was set off. It was the worst nuclear disaster in history.

“The thick concrete walls were bent like rubber. I thought war had broken out. Steam wrapped around everything; it was dark and there was a horrible hissing noise,” Sasha Yuvchenko, who was on the night shift at the Chernobyl power plant at the time, told The Guardian.

Instantly, two men were killed in the blast.

You can watch the official trailer for Chernobyl, right here. Post continues after video.

In the decades that followed, thousands of people were affected by the unprecedented disaster, with many dying of cancer and radiation related illnesses. Today, the death toll from Chernobyl is still unknown.

Now, over 30 years later, the Chernobyl disaster is back in the spotlight once again.

With the release of HBO’s five-part miniseries, Chernobyl, we decided to take a look at the series’ characters alongside their real life counterparts.

Here’s what we discovered.

Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson)