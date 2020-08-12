Chelsie McLeod's theory on who will win Locky's heart on The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Chelsie McLeod has shared her theory about who will win Locky's heart on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor officially kicked off last night. But it looks like former Bachie winner Chelsie McLeod already has a theory about who will win Locky's heart.

While watching the show last night, Chelsie explained the subtle yet telling sign which gives away the winner, in an Instagram video.

When Irena stepped out of the car to meet Locky, Chelsie picked up on the distinct music playing in the background.

"Ooh, winner's music!" she said in the video.

"Top four surely... that music. She's cute," she captioned the post.

The chemical engineer later noticed that Bella was also given the same music, suggesting she might also make it to the final. And we have a theory about this too.

In another video, Chelsea pointed out that Irena's decision to check Locky's heartbeat with a stethoscope was very similar to what she did on the show.

"Winning code?" she asked. "This is literally where I undid Matt's shirt [to give him a temporary tattoo] on night one."