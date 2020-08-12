Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: One woman has an epic meltdown about the colour of her... hair.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Well, well, well.

If it isn't time for us to watch a ridiculously tall man try to find love on a televised competition in the middle of a global pandemic.

Sweetie's here, and he's ready to meet his new tall friend.

"YOU GORGEOUS BEANSTALK."





We open on Locky jumping off a cliff, and then jumping out of a plane, and then throwing a bike off a cliff. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

He then scales up the side of a cliff which seems excessive given that past bachelors just pensively stared at the ocean and thought about their previous relationships and where they went wrong. And maybe took their shirts off.

Locky's arrived at the bachelor mansion and Osher is... beside himself.

"LET ME GET A LOOK AT THAT THICK NECK."