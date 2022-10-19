Chelsea had a high-flying career. After becoming a mother, she checked into a psychiatric ward.

This post includes discussion of suicide and postnatal depression that may be distressing to some readers.

Whenever Chelsea Pottenger talks about her experience with postnatal depression, there's one story she always tells.

During her stay at a psychiatric hospital, she played a game where you try to work out whether you're the 'craziest person in the room'.

One day, while standing in the laundry room, Chelsea looked over at another patient - she hadn't washed her hair in months. But as this woman pointed out, Chelsea's pants were on back to front.

They were both playing the same game and burst into laughter.

***

Up until then, Chelsea, 41, tended to put her clothes on the right way.

A self-confessed high achiever with a type A personality, she won a full scholarship to play basketball in the US and was named 'Salesperson of the Year' at a global company multiple times.

But after giving birth to her daughter Clara in 2015, she considered ending her life.

"I've always worked really, really hard," she told Mamamia.

After trying to fall pregnant for six years, Chelsea and her husband Jay were elated when found out they were expecting.

But then, as the author and speaker shared, "something ironic happened".

"After giving birth to her, things changed significantly, and that's when I started spiraling out of control."