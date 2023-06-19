'I'm a cosmetic doctor. Here are 5 skincare products I buy time and time again.'

Okay, but a cosmetic doctor took us skincare shopping — and we need to talk about what she put in her basket. Because it's Just. So. PERVY.

Sydney cosmetic doctor Dr Yalda Jamali from All Saint Clinic posted the clip on Instagram, where she shared five of the top skincare products she highly rates — from face to body.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Weaving through beauty shelves with a shopping basket, she told her followers: "Come with me to Sephora so I can show you what products I will happily purchase over and over again."

And, YES PLS M'AM. Take us with you!

So, if you're looking to upgrade your skincare cabinet, here are five products Dr Jamali said she actually spends her money on.

Image: Instagram/@dr.yalda.