TRIED & TESTED: I tried the new Charlotte Tilbury foundation. Here are my honest thoughts.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer reviews Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation.

I fell in love last year. With a foundation. Her name was Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. I'm a BIG, LOUD fan of the stuff. And if you follow my ramblings on Mamamia or the You Beauty podcast, you'll notice I talk about her A LOT. Like, almost too much.

But here's the thing, you guys. Finding a *good* foundation that you can wear every single day, without it going patchy/gross/nicking off at 2pm, is surprisingly tricky.

So, when you find The One, of course you're bloody stoked and want to tell ANYONE who cares to listen (hey, mum). It becomes your new Holy Grail. Your go-to. The cream cheese to your bagel.

Now, in saying that - I'm also a big ol' sucker for hype. So, when I heard Charlotte Tilbury was dropping a new formula, I immediately wanted to get my hands on it.

And because I'm blessed with a job that doesn't sound real (I'm a stunt double. Jokes! I'm also a beauty editor), THE Charlotte Tilbury foundation landed on my doorstop yesterday.

So, you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to give you a very real, very *honest* opinion of what it's actually like. Because there's nothing worse than wasting money on average beauty products.