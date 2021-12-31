The hosts of the You Beauty Podcast on the absolute BEST products of 2021.

Us You Beauty gals try a LOTTA products. Like, a silly amount of stuff. And for good reason! We try, test, and share with you what's *actually* going to be worth your money.

Because if you're a lass with a face, you'll understand just how confusing the beauty world can be - and it's always good to have a helping hand.

That's why, on our last episode of You Beauty for the 2021 (!!!), Leigh, Kelly, Shazzy and myself all piled into the studio to share our top products of the year.

It was hard! Terrifying! Like choosing a favourite kid! But that's exactly what we did.

So, because we know you love a good listicle (you do!), we've rounded up some of the top products mentioned in this episode.

Okay, ready? Let's go!

Kelly's top beauty products of 2021.

Image: Naked Sundays