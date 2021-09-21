'It's a big no-no': The best beauty tips I learnt from my aunt, Charlotte Tilbury.

Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury knows more than a thing or two about makeup.

Growing up with beauty powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury as her aunt, Sofia has worked as a makeup artist for years and painted the faces of celebrities including Salma Hayek and Kendall Jenner.

In line with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty launching exclusively at MECCA stores and MECCA.com.au across Australia and New Zealand from 21 September 2021 (today!), we spoke to Sofia to hear all her top makeup tips, go-to products and the best advice she's learnt from Charlotte herself.

Here's what she told us.

After completing a course in Art and Design in London at age 18, Sofia began training as a makeup artist, taught by beauty icon herself, Charlotte Tilbury. While her aunt taught her plenty about skincare and makeup, there was one tip Sofia learnt that she applies almost every day.

"Charlotte always wears a feline flick - even to bed! She calls it her 'bedroom eye'. So, one of my favourite techniques she has taught me is how to use eyeliner to elongate and define the shape of the eyes, making them more feline and mesmeric," Sofia told Mamamia.

"I wear the Pillow Talk Eye Liner, $37, almost every day to make my eyes pop - it’s a super flattering berry brown that looks good on everyone!"

There was also a big beauty no-no Charlotte taught Sofia to avoid.

"Charlotte is all about GLOWING SKIN. So, the biggest no-no would have to be heavy, cakey, drying foundation and powder," she said.

"One of my favourite Charlotte Tilbury products is our Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, $69. It’s so finely milled, it glides on like silk and never looks patchy or unflattering.