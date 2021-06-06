"Our first date went for 12 hours." Chantelle Otten and Dylan Alcott's rather magical love story.

Dating when you're a sexologist is tricky.

There's pressure, expectations, and assumptions, as well as a whole lot of opinions about how your sex life should be a public discussion. Of course, that all cranks up a level when a sexologist starts dating a celebrity.

And that's exactly what happened to Chantelle Otten when she fell in love with Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott.

Chantelle openly told her love story to Mia Freedman on No Filter - starting from the moment they first locked eyes to tackling their relationship during a pandemic.

Here's what Chantelle had to say, and exactly what we learnt.

How Chantelle Otten and Dylan Alcott met.

"I met Dylan at his book signing, and I had no idea who he was," shares Chantelle.

Why would she be attending a book signing of someone she didn't know? Well, it was the classic tale of being dragged along as a friend's plus one to an event. And frankly, it was the last place she wanted to be.

"I was with my friend just over two years ago. And that night I was dealing with PMS, my hair was slicked back, I was wearing an old t-shirt and sneakers. I think it was just, you know, one of those days where you're just like, I am mopey as. And I was so looking forward to going to dinner, but we had to go to this book signing."

But when she arrived - even in her mopey state - everything changed.

"I looked across the room, and I saw him and I just went: 'Ah, that's my person'. That's the person I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

For the romantic cynics in the back that are unsure of this whole 'love at first sight' marlarkey, Chantelle described how that moment felt, sensation by sensation.

"I really felt this wave come over my body. And he was just so beautiful to look at and the way that he spoke. And I think that I just recognised that what he was doing was so similar to what I was doing. I really felt like I had met my match at that point."