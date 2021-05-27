celebrity

From Mia Freedman to Carrie Bickmore: 15 celebs share their #throwback formal photos.

High school formal was a very exciting night to look forward to.

From planning the date to the dress, it was the event of the year that many of us prepped for, months in advance.

But now looking back on it, the outfits, hair and makeup we chose were… questionable, to say the least. After all, we were young, immature and let’s be honest, really had no concept of style or taste.

Luckily for us, we were all in the same boat. Even celebrities wore their fair share of sequin dresses matched with electric blue eyeshadow to their school formals.

So to remind you that we all have embarrassing, funny and sometimes downright awkward formal photos, here’s a round-up of 15 celebrities sharing their school formal photos.

Carrie Bickmore

carrie-bickmore-the-project-1
Image: The Project.

Mia Freedman

mia-formal
Image: Supplied.
Sarah Harris

sarah-harris-1
Image: Studio 10.

Michelle Obama

Rihanna


Tracee Ellis Ross

Britney Spears


Kerry Washington

Jimmy Fallon


Kim Kardashian


Gigi Hadid

Nico Tortarella

 




prom queen. @WhenWeAllVote @MTV #promchallenge #trevians

Blake Lively

Image: Imgur 

Will Ferrell


Taylor Swift


Which celebrity formal photo is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Studio 10 and Instagram/@miafreedman

