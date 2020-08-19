"Just over it." Chrissy Teigen, and 6 more celebs, on why they removed their breast implants.

Has anyone else noticed that a whole heap of celebrities have started getting their breast implants removed? No? Just us?

Watch: Check out this Ask Mia clip on injectables. Post continues below.







Video via Mamamia

While breast augmentation continues to be one of the most requested cosmetic surgical procedures in Australia (FYI: it pretty much never budges from its position in the top five procedures), it seems celebs aren't afraid to say goodbye to them for good - and be vocal about why the ditched them, too.

Breast explant surgeries may often be related to health issues and complications (some of which can include things like ruptures, scarring issues, rippling or malposition), while many are due to a change in cosmetic preference. Hey, it happens!

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where host Leigh Campbell explains 'baby botox'. Post continues below.

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed on Instagram that she had her breast implants removed and was feeling "happy to finally be fully me" after experiencing "gut issues" and "food sensitivities". Other celebs like Chrissy Tiegan have simply decided it's time for a change and they're "just over it".

﻿We've rounded up a string of celebs who have had their breast implants removed, and shared the reasons why.

Ashley Tisdale

In a recent Instagram post, High School Musical star Ashley revealed she had explant surgery after struggling with "minor health issues that were not adding up."

In her lengthy caption she wrote, "Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time...it did."

After consulting many holistic and non-holistic doctors, she said she learned the "importance of living a non-toxic life."