'I’m a cosmetic nurse and these are the most common injectable mistakes I see.'

Whether you want to thank social media or the Kardashian-Jenners, waltzing into a clinic for injectables is now almost as common as getting your nails done. 'Tis easy as pie.

However, while the popularity of injectable treatments such as fillers and anti-wrinkle injections are on the up, there are some pretty disconcerting trends getting around, and botched procedures and bad cosmetic work is becoming a very real thing.

And it's way more common than you might think.

Between the lack of regulation in the cosmetic industry, poor patient research and education and those cheap deals and dodgy clinics - it's no wonder we're creeping into some shady territory.

So what's the go? What should you know before considering fillers or anti-wrinkle injections?

Well, experts say there are some pretty common mistakes you should avoid - and these mistakes could mean the difference between a good injectable experience and a bad injectable experience.

We had a chat to Nurse Ally Hanby from cosmetic and plastic surgery practice Cosmetic Avenue, and asked her to tell us some of the most common mistakes she sees as a cosmetic injector - as well as how to avoid them.

1. Over-treatment and not taking 'no' for an answer.

"Patients presenting for further treatment when their features are already over-corrected is something I’m seeing time and time again," said Hanby.