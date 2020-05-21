43 celebrities we didn't know were related.

As we all know, Hollywood is a very small place. Everyone seems to know everyone.

But what if we told you there are plenty of A-list celebrities that are actually related to one another?

Some you may have heard of, but others… will blow your mind.

Here are 43 celebrities that we never knew were related.

Rob Lowe and Hilary Swank

Although they are no longer related, these two A-list actors were for a very long time. Lowe's brother, actor Chad Lowe, was married to Hilary Swank for 10 years. They split in 2007.

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz