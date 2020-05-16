Molly Ringwald in Pretty Woman and Hugh Jackman as Bond: 15 actors who passed on iconic roles.

When it comes to iconic movie roles, we always associate the character with the actor who played them.

When we think of Pretty Woman, we think of Julia Roberts. Forrest Gump? Tom Hanks immediately comes to mind.

But what about the A-list actors that declined, passing up on potential career-defining roles?

It’s happened a bunch of times in Hollywood. And although those characters would not be what they are today without the actors who played them, it’s interesting to think about what they would’ve been like played by someone else.

Here are 15 actors who passed on iconic movie roles.

Charlie Hunnam as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey.

The role was played by Jamie Dornan.