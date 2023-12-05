The stories of how these celebrities were outed need to be properly told.

Fame is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can come with seemingly endless opportunities and financial freedom. On the other, your life no longer belongs to you – instead, it's owned by the people who made you a household name.

The lack of agency over your own existence is something a lot of celebs had to learn the hard way, especially those from the queer community who were forced to reveal their sexuality after being forcefully pulled out of the closet.

The most recent example is Billie Eilish, who on Monday called out entertainment publication Variety for outing her during a red carpet interview.

"Thanks Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters," the star wrote on Instagram the next day.