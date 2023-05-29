For years, Billie Eilish was criticised for wearing baggy clothes. When she stopped, she was accused of 'selling out'.

Billie Eilish is getting really sick of people commenting on her clothing choices.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old star took aim at "women-hating a** weirdos" who comment on her fashion.

Eilish has been working on music with her brother Finneas since age 13, and had a significant cult following before her mainstream breakthrough in 2019 thanks to the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

For the first few years of her career, Eilish's signature style was baggy clothes and coloured hair. Recently, she has been switching it up with more traditionally feminine looks.

Billie Eilish in 2018. Image: Getty.