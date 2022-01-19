"I was a serial monogamist for 6 years. Here's what I learnt from having casual sex."

I'm one of those people who fall into relationships far too quickly.

In the past I've leapt between boyfriends like it was a sport, until all of a sudden I was plunged into a four-month lockdown just weeks after being broken up with, and suddenly distracting myself with a new relationship wasn't an option.

Over that time — as painful as it was — I learned lots about myself and came out the other side with a new understanding of singlehood.

You see, romantic relationships aren't everything. In fact, there's a whole big world of casual sex and freedom I'd been missing out on thanks to my habit for monogamy.

... And half a year down the track, it's taught me a thing or two.

Here's what I know now.

1. Exclusive relationships shouldn't be my immediate default.

As it so happens, most of the things I sought out in exclusive relationships can be found elsewhere, and I probably settled for less because I was too scared to work that out earlier.

For most of my adult life, I have had one exclusive partner (at a time) who I would default to for most things.

From date nights, to plus ones at family events, beach days, sex, someone to run errands with, and everything in between: my partner would fill a hole that meant I never had to experience "being alone".

But being alone isn't so bad!

Since my breakup, I've invested in my friendships. I've met people I'd never have met. I've tried things I wouldn't have tried.

There are a whole bunch of benefits to being single, and this time around I'm not letting a committed relationship be my automatic response to uncomfortable emotions.

2. One-night-stands are the least intimate thing.

I know, I know. This sounds very obvious. But hear me out.

I used to think sex was the definition of intimacy. But in recent months I've come to realise how un-intimate sex can be, and that has a whole list of pros and cons of its own.

Intimacy is incompatible with casual or one-time arrangements. At least it is for me.

As someone who has a fearful avoidant attachment style (have a read on what that means over here), sex means very little.

It's the sleeping over, the late-night chats, the kisses, and breakfast the next morning that induces a palpable, sweat-inducing anxiety within me — because that's where the feelings come in.