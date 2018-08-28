Bachelor's Cass Wood on the conversations we aren't seeing between her and Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Every year there’s a poor soul on The Bachelor who falls prey to the editing process and inevitably becomes a caricature.

This year’s victim is Cassandra Wood, or the love-sick 23-year-old we have all been at one time or another. Having previously dated the 2018 Bachelor – AKA Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins – the accounting student has stitched her heart firmly onto her sleeve, only to be rebuffed multiple times.

Meanwhile, viewers watch and collectively scream at the TV: “He’s just not that into you,” as Twitter fills up with jokes made at her expense.

However, Cass says all is not as it seems, and The Bachelor editors have a bit of explaining to do.

"Nick and I have unfinished business," she explains to TV Week, and says while it might seem like their relationship is only one-sided, this isn't the case in reality.

"So far, all we've seen is me being very into Nick. A lot of the conversations between Nick and I haven't yet been shown," she says, referring to that cringe-inducing scene where she reads him her diary.

The accounting student says there have been many conversations between her and the Honey Badger which audiences haven't been privy to, and she decided to reveal the full extent of her feelings based on those chats.

"I needed him to know where I'm at and I only did that because I felt like he'd given me the green light to go ahead," she says.

"I wouldn't have done it if I didn't feel like he'd be comfortable."