To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

“From the moment I first saw you, there was this precious moment in time where it felt like everything stood still and we locked eyes through the crowd…”

So began Cassandra Wood‘s declaration of love butterflies for Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins on Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor. Viewers watch on with sympathetic palm sweat as Cassie poured her heart out to The Badgelor, a towering man whom she ‘went on a few dates’ with prior to the season.

We unpack the funniest moments from the Honey Badger’s latest week in the mansion on our Bach Chat podcast. Post continues after audio.



She continued, “I didn’t know who you were, but all I knew was [that] I wanted to get to know you. Fast-forward to a few months later where I properly got to meet you. And there was a moment of realisation for me that love at first sight could be true. From then, every time I see you, I get butterflies. And I couldn’t be more happy that you’re The Bachelor. And I’m really excited to see where this journey goes.”

Eternally flustered around Nick (you know, because “strong feelings” and butterflies), Cassie chose to read the words from the pages of her diary.

OR DID SHE?

Several sharp-eyed Bachelor fans spotted mere split-seconds of footage from the cringeworthy scene in which it appears that Cassie’s journal is, well, blank.