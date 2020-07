Osher Gunsberg couldn't stay quiet about Ivan's behaviour on Bachelor in Paradise any longer.

Ivan Krslovic is being slammed for his possessive behaviour on Bachelor in Paradise so much so even Osher Günsberg is joining in and we’re so here for it.

“Listen, Ivan,” tweeted Osher. “Respect what SHE wants, mate.”

Osher is referring to Ivan’s behaviour towards Tenille Favios, which he continues to call out on Twitter, to which we say; YES OSH, PREACH.

Tenille, trying to be abundantly clear.

Listen, Ivan. Respect what SHE wants mate. #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/asjSieQFPO — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) April 25, 2019

SO Ivan can have his arms around TWO women – but if anyone looks at Tenille it’s not ok? C’mon pal.

It’s time for us to sit down and have a chat. #bachelorinparadiseau — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) April 25, 2019